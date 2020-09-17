Addison Wes Watkins



Metuchen - 7.27.07 Marked the born day of our youngest son, Addison Wes Watkins, whom we so lovingly called, "Adi." He was the baby boy of our family, succeeded by his two big bro's, Riley Todd Watkins and Cameron Wesley Watkins. A 13yr old, who even though he had an extremely rare and complex genetic disease called, "ADCY5-GENE MUTATION," he lived quite a full life." Born a healthy baby boy, somewhere during the course of his first year of life, his genes mutated unbeknownst to science and medicine, as to how and why. Actually, we had not a clue what the actual disease that Adi had, until his team of Neurologists and Geneticists at Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia (CHOP) worked diligently for years to reach a diagnosis 10 years later. Needless to say, Addison defied the odds and to our delight, lived to become a teenager, even though his life expectancy was touted to be extremely short-lived.



Adi was a fighter, dubbed our 'little warrior,' who worked hard at coping with complex medical issues on a daily basis. Even, at his worst physically, emotionally Adi grew to champion the power and strength to always be happy! In the end, our son, such a young boy, would teach others, peers and adults alike, including so many top experts in the field of medicine, how to just be you and live life to the fullest, no matter the circumstances. Our baby boy Addison, a child, the nucleus of our unit, taught all others around him to be excepting to those who are physically challenged, or look and operate differently, can also live beautiful fulfilling lives!



Addison and our family, are long time Metuchen residents, and he was well loved in the community and within the Metuchen school district, including Moss, Campbell and Edgar Middle School, as well as private schools, PG Chambers and Center For LifeLong Learning.



Addison succumbed to his disease on September 13th, 2020, where he is survived by his parents, Wesley Todd Watkins and Renee Riley Watkins, his big bro's, Riley Todd Watkins and Cameron Wesley Watkins, his grandpa Robert 'Bob' Watkins, his grandmother/Mamaí Elizabeth Watkins, with grandfather William Riley and grandmother Diane Felicia Riley, and uncle William Riley and aunt Sandra Riley, uncle Dr. Marc Watkins, aunt Dr. Deann Bullock Watkins, cousins Felicia Renee Armstrong and William (Ray) Riley, his dogs, Zuko & Appa, and countless other family members.



The visitation is Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2-6 pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen.









