Adelaide "Della" Crianza
Adelaide "Della" Crianza

Baytown, Texas - Adelaide "Della" Crianza 86, formerly of Carteret, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Angelina Abatemarco. She was the Vice President of the Baytown Seniors. She had a love of crocheting and needlepoint.

Mrs. Crianza was the beloved wife for 54 years of the late Anthony Crianza Sr. Also, was predeceased by her son, John and grandson John and four sisters. She is survived by her children, Frank (Shelia), Anthony Jr. (Johnna), Steven (Penny), Paul (Sophie), Terri (Anthony); 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret. In lieu of flowers, a donation of your choice made in her name would be appreciated.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
