Adele Gugliotta


1949 - 2019
Adele Gugliotta Obituary
Adele Gugliotta

Bridgewater - Adele Gugliotta, 69, of Bridgewater, NJ passed away at home on July 13, after a long battle with cancer.

Adele was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 18, 1949 to John and Lena Madden.

Adele is survived by her husband, Joseph L. Gugliotta, and their three children: Amanda Gugliotta, Wendy Thompson, and Joseph Gugliotta; grandchildren Thomas Thompson and Annabelle DeGeorge, brothers Michael Madden and John Madden.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A funeral mass will be held 10 AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Church in Bridgewater followed by burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Courier News on July 15, 2019
