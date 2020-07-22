Adele K. Allen
Middlesex - Adele K. Allen, 96, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home.
A lifelong resident of Middlesex, Adele was born and grew up in the Lincoln section of the borough.
She worked at The Runnells Specialized Hospital in Berkeley Heights as an LPN for over 22 years retiring in 1986.
Adele was a lifelong member of the Cedarcroft Bible Chapel in South Plainfield and participated in several chapel missionary programs and activities.
For many years Adele served monthly at the clothing center at Christian Missions in Many Lands. Adele also led a sewing group which prepared gifts and supplies for the Immanuel Mission in Teec Nos Pos, AZ which is a religious educational organization that services the Navajo Nation.
In addition, Adele enjoyed spending time at home reciting Bible scriptures.
Predeceased by her husband John and five siblings, surviving her children, Sue Allen of Middlesex, Ruth Stolt and her husband Robert also of Middlesex and Richard Allen and his wife Karen of WA.; sister, Mary Johnson of Toms River; brother, Leon Kolczycki of FL.; six grandchildren, Meg, Barbara, Zachary, Isaac, Alexa and Elliott and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to the Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd Middlesex, NJ 08846.
Adele will be laid to rest privately at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
In Lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Cedarcroft Bible Chapel 1715 Kenyon Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
To offer the Allen family online messages of sympathy please visit www.middlesexfuneralhome.com