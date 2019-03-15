|
|
Adele R. (Margolis) Borrus
Highland Park - Adele R. (Margolis) Borrus, 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Parker at Stonegate Assisted Living Facility in Highland Park, NJ. She was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts and later lived in Dorchester, Massachusetts. She moved to Miami , Florida, before returning to Amherst, Massachusetts. During her married life, Adele lived in North Brunswick and Princeton, NJ.
Adele was a 1945 graduated of Miami Beach High School, upon her return to Amherst, Massachusetts became a student at the University of Massachusetts. She graduated from the University in 1949 with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Mathematics. For many years, Adele worked as a statistician, first with the Department of Aeronautics at UMass, then with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Rutgers University Child Psychology Laboratory. For many years she worked as a Librarian with the North Brunswick High School.
She loved to travel and read. Adele was an avid book club member. Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren at her home on Long Beach Island, NJ. Adele loved to organize and orchestrate meals and travel for the family gatherings. She enjoyed the family gathering at the dinner table for "family time". But most recently she loved to sit with her husband, Jack and just hold his hand.
Adele was predeceased by her parents, Abraham and Dorothy (Kramer) Margolis and her brother Lester Margolis. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Jack Borrus, her loving children, Amy Borrus and her husband Richard Miller, David Borrus and his wife Amy Bamforth and Janet Borrus and her husband Christopher Grove, her cherished grandchildren Daniel Miller, Eliana Miller, Samuel Borrus, Gabriel Bamforth and Maya Grove.
A Memorial Service will be held in the River Road Chapel, (Francis E. Parker Home), 1421 River Road, Piscataway, NJ from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Following the service the family will hold a Shiva Luncheon to receive all guests. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in Adele's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, NY, NY 10036 or online at www. bcrf.org.
Arrangements are in the care of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019