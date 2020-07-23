1/
Adele Soricello
Adele Soricello

Edison - Adele Soricello, 82, of Edison, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Mary Anne Hale Pavilion Hospice, Edison.

Born in Elizabeth, she resided in Edison since 1960.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Evangelical Church, Edison. Adele was a member of the Edison Garden Club and a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House, New Brunswick. She enjoyed going to the shore and loved spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her infant son, Craig Keller, her first husband, Roy Keller (d.1975), and her second husband, Tony Soricello(d.2016).

Surviving is her children, William Keller and girlfriend, Maria Bortree, of Waymart, PA; Wendy Arcure and husband, Ronald, of Edison, Brenda Matthey and husband, Robert, of Pilesgrove, stepson Anthony Soricello and wife, Elaine, of Denville, stepdaughter Laure Soricello of Florham Park; nine grandchildren, Megan(Anthony), Steven(Megan), Alan(Tarra), Kevin, Jennifer(Robert), Robert, Richard (Michele), Raymond(Brittany), Jonathan, Kathy (Keith) and Kelly (Wayne); many loving great-grandchildren, and many dear friends and extended family.

The visitation will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 am with a prayer service at 11:00 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com). Interment is in Rosedale Cemetery, Linden.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
JUL
25
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
