Adeline K. Lofstrom
On Saturday, February 1, 2020 Adeline K. Lofstrom, surrounded by her family passed away at home at the age of 89. Adeline was born July 8, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Christen and Adeline (Krueger) Poulsen. In June 1952 she graduated from Northwestern University and married John G. Lofstrom. In 1953 they moved to NJ where John began his career with DuPont Photo Products in Parlin. They resided in the Menlo Park Terrace section of Woodbridge where they raised three children. Adeline loved teaching mathematics; she taught at Rutgers Preparatory School and JKF High School in Iselin. For over thirty years she taught home bound students for Woodbridge township. She worked to establish the library at School 19, was a class mother and was a Life Member of the PTA. She was an excellent seamstress with her Pfaff sewing machine making dolls, toys, clothing and quilts and more for family, friends and charity. She sewed coordinating Square Dance attire for herself and John, dancing with the MT Squares for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader, JFK Hospital Auxiliary member, and long-time member of the Woodbridge Garden Club. She was interested in family genealogy and let us know that she was descended from "Great Danes and German Shepherds"! She loved learning new things-breadmaking, cake decorating, tailoring, leatherwork, dollmaking, and all types of needlework. She knit argyle socks and intricate Fisherman knit sweaters. Adeline loved fresh figs from her garden, flowers, live theater and watching her soap operas. She enjoyed playing Rummikub with her family and liked to win. She was very proud of her family, was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years John G. Lofstrom in 2004. She is survived by her children John R. (Nina), Susan M. Lofstrom, and Christine (Jeffrey) Fellin. Five grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel (Megan) and Thomas Fellin, Benjamin (Amber) and Timothy (Amber) Lofstrom, and fifteen great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Northwestern University for scholarships, or Stein Hospice. Arrangements by The Franklin H. Rainear, Jr. Affordable Funeral Service & Cremation, LLC.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020