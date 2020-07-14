Adolf Baumgarten
Fords - Adolf Baumgarten, 87, of Fords, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Romania, he left at the age of 16 right after World War II, to join his brothers in America, where he quickly learned English and the machinist's trade. He arrived in this country with nothing, and because of the war, no "home country." Adolf first worked at a needle factory where he met the love of his life, Joan. They married a the age of 20 and had 62 beautiful years together, all in the family house in Fords. Adolf became foreman at Lumured Corp., Woodbridge, NJ, the company he would eventually own. In 1996 Adolf became an American citizen. Adolf was proud of building a life for his family, watching and encouraging each of their successes. The life of the party, he always had a story to tell-even if you heard it before. He leaves a legacy of love, hard-work, good-will and humor; this legacy will be forever cherished. Beloved husband of the late Joan Baumgarten who pre-deceased him in 2016. Devoted father of David Baumgarten of Fords, NJ and Bruce Baumgarten and wife Kathleen Carver of Laurel, MD. Cherished grandfather of Christine Baumgarten and husband Ryan Sheldon, of Columbia, MD. Loving brother of Nicholas Baumgarten of Somerset and the late Thaddeus Baumgarten, Marian Baumgarten, and Wanda Ondeyko. Adolf is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Schurig, nephew, Robert Baumgarten of Somerset, NJ and niece, Linda Weinberg of Fords, NJ. Family and friends may visit Thursday, July 16, 10:00am to 11:00am at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ. A Funeral Service will commence at 11:00am at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com