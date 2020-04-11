|
|
Adolphus L. Adkins
Perth Amboy - Adolphus Llewellyn Adkins transitioned peacefully on April 9, 2020 in Perth Amboy, NJ at the age of 58 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Adolphus Llewellyn Adkins was born on January 1, 1962 in Elizabeth, NJ to Inez and Albert Adkins. He graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1980. He joined the Army the same year, becoming a sharpshooter and also received Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachute Badge with 82nd Airborne Division and other recognition while serving. After moving to Boston, MA years later Adolphus held Executive and Associate positions at Med Flight, Sedgwick, Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, and Tufts Health Plan. Adolphus loved watching and playing sports. His love for baseball awarded him an invitation to try out for the White Sox Minor League. He also joined Southeastern Mass Adult Baseball League and played for the Bravos and Titans. Adolphus also managed and coached the Red Sox Rookie League for Youth in Boston, MA. While in Boston he often participated in annual volunteer activities and fundraising marathons. He enjoyed listening to music, spending time with his family and friends and always shared his great sense of humor.
Adolphus is survived by his Mother Inez Adkins of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Three siblings Adrian Adkins (Reca) of Boston, Massachusetts, Anita Adkins (close friend Jim) of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Alex (Kisha) Adkins of Piscataway, New Jersey. His daughter Shivhon Adkins of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and sons, Aturo Adkins of Canton, Massachusetts and Andre Adkins of Framingham, Massachusetts. His Goddaughter Caitlin Clements of Salem, Massachusetts. His Goddaughter and Godson Jonathan Foster, Jr and Dorthea Foster of Tennessee. His nieces & nephews Janelle Quarles, Janine Quarles, Brandon Payne, Alex Adkins Jr., Josh Adkins, Shamiah Johnson, and David Johnson. He is also survived by close family friend Donetta Barrigher and a host of cousins, neighbors and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Albert Adkins, and brother Angelo Adkins.
Funeral Services are private, with burial at Shoreland Memorial in North Hazlet. Arrangements were entrusted to The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St.- at Riva Ave, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "Guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020