|
|
Adrian "Chip" Cece
Carteret - Adrian "Chip" Cece, 81, of Carteret died Saturday at RWJ University Hospital in Rahway. Born in Bayonne, he lived in Carteret for the past 62 years. He was employed as an engineer with AT&T in Newark for 38 years and then worked at Volt for 8 years before his retirement. Chip was a U.S. Veteran serving in the National Guard for 6 years. He served on the Zoning Board for the Borough of Carteret for 12 years. He was a member of the Pioneers with AT&T and enjoyed bocce with the AT&T retirees and also enjoyed playing golf. Chip was a member of the Carteret Seniors and a member of the Knights of Columbus Carey Council. He was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and was very active in many church groups and functions.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen Cece. He survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, MaryAnn (Aliberti) Cece; his son, Joseph Cece and his wife, Renee; two daughters, Angela Cece and Karen Cece; and his sister, Lorraine Sedlak. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anthony, Nicole, Jacquie, Steven, Kevin, Allison, and Chris; and his great-grandson, Jacob.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We will meet at 9:00 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020