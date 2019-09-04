|
Adrian J. "AJ" Marciniak
- - Adrian J. "AJ" Marciniak, 83, passed away on September 2, 2019, at J.F.K. Medical Center in Edison. Born in Perth Amboy, he resided in Edison for 52 years. Adrian was a Funeral Director with Flynn and Son Funeral Homes for 39 years prior to his retirement. He was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1954 and McAllister School of Embalming. He served his country as a Marine during the Korean War.
Adrian was predeceased by his sisters: Claire Kaczmarek, Irene Marciniak, Helen Stanko and Martha Kriskowiak; and his brothers: Walter, Frank and Edward Marciniak.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Audrey (Beres); his sons, Adrian J. Marciniak, Jr. and his wife, Christine, and Frank Marciniak; his grandchildren, Katherine Rose and Stephen Adrian; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 9:15 AM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863 followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Liturgy at St. Helena's RC Church, Edison. Interment will follow in Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM.
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019