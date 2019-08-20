|
|
Adrienne Isabella
Bethlehem Twp. - Adrienne Isabella, age 64, passed Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a brief illness at the Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township, NJ. Adrienne was born January 30, 1955 in Plainfield, NJ. She is the daughter of the late Bernard and the late Margaret (Burke) Crofford.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years: Michael Isabella; daughter: Jennifer Saunders and her husband Stephen of Hillsborough, NJ; cherished Grammy of Addyson, Isabella and Chase; brother Brian Crofford and his wife Diane. Also surviving is her devoted and beloved dog Zeus.
Adrienne loved to spend time at the beach and especially vacationing in Cape May. She spent most of her time being Grammy and would tell her grandchildren she loved them to the moon and back, and they love Grammy to the moon and back.
Relatives and friends may gather on Wednesday, August 21 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Martin Funeral Home, 1761 Route 31, Clinton, NJ 08809. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 22 at The Church of St. Ann, 32 Main Street, Hampton, NJ with Father Michael Saharic officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
For further information or to send words of condolence to the family please visit :
www.martinfh.com
Published in Courier News on Aug. 20, 2019