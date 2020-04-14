|
|
Aelred Horvath
South Amboy - Aelred Joseph Horvath, 87, of South Amboy passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 13, 2020 after a long illness. Before retiring he was employed by U.S. Metals Refinery, Carteret for 29 years. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War he was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy and enjoyed helping his friends at Krauszers.
Son of the late Joseph and Mary Dyczkowsky Horvath he is survived by his wife of 59 years Lois Whitworth Horvath; his daughters Annemarie DeVos and her husband Ken of Mountainside, Donna Vona and her husband Gary of Perrineville, Karen Chanley of South Amboy and Holly Horvath of South Amboy; his grandchildren Kurt, Dana, Keith, Heather, Jimmie, Elena; his great-grandchildren Jayden, Jaxon, John, Layla, Lilliana and Hunter and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Amboy First Aid Squad, PO Box 328, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020