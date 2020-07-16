1/
Agnes Corvino
Agnes Corvino

Point Pleasant - Agnes Jarusiewicz Corvino, 82, of Point Pleasant died on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in South Amboy she lived in Connecticut for 10 years before moving to Point Pleasant in 1991. Before retiring she was employed by E.I. DuPont & Co. in Parlin and Connecticut. A graduate of St. Mary's Schools, South Amboy she was a member of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed shopping, entertaining, cooking and crafting and loved going "for a ride".

Daughter of the late Walter and Mary Bachman Jarusiewicz she is survived by her husband of 60 years Edwin A. "Bud" Corvino; her brother Walter Jarusiewicz and his wife Judy of Kentucky; her sister Mary Kilcomins of Holmdel and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 at 10:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemtery, Parlin. Visitation will be on Monday only from 9:30 to 10:15am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
JUL
20
Funeral service
10:15 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
