Agnes Dubay
Woodbridge - Agnes Dubay passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. She was 94 years old.
Born in Carteret, Mrs. Dubay resided in Woodbridge for many years.
She was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.
Mrs. Dubay was predeceased by her husband, John Joseph Dubay, in 2000; parents, Anna and John Slinsky; and sisters, Julia Stankowitz, Dorothy Wojtkowski, Anne Thompson, Mary Eggert and Helen Yaremko.
Surviving are her children, Janet Dubay of Sayreville and John Joseph Dubay, Jr. of Monroe Township; grandchildren, Melissa, Thomas, Jill, Christopher, Matthew and Alyson; and great grandchildren, Ethan, Zachery, Jack, Gemma and Eviana.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Entombment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) in Mrs. Dubay's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019