Agnes Kasubinski
Monroe Twp - Agnes Kasubinski, age 92, of Monroe Township, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Meridian Healthcare in Old Bridge with her loving family at her side. Born and raised in Helmetta, she lived there until 1946 when she moved to Monroe Township for the rest of her life. Before her retirement, Mrs. Kasubinski was employed by Brodsky & Sons in South River as a seamstress for many years. Agnes was a devout parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church in Helmetta. She was also very artistic, always finding time to paint, draw, and spend time tending to her garden. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Agnes is predeceased by her beloved husband Thaddeus, her parents Andrew & Stella Valik, daughter Teresa Bellina, and son Thaddeus, Jr., and sister Mary. Surviving are her grandchildren and their spouses Nicole & James Moore of Parlin, Michelle & Pete Fiore of Levittown, PA, and Thaddeus, III & Erin Kasubinski of SC; and her great-grandchildren Gene, Madison, Kamryn, & Blaise.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 8:30 am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, with a 9:30 am funeral mass at Holy Trinity Church in Helmetta. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Monroe Township.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Monday from 4 pm to 7 pm. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019