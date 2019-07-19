Services
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
152 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-0151
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Patonay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes L. Patonay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes L. Patonay Obituary
Agnes L. Patonay

North Myrtle Beach, SC - Agnes L. Patonay, 94, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Milltown, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home, 152 North Main Street, Milltown, NJ, 08850.

Born and raised in The Bronx, NY, Mrs. Patonay was a resident of Milltown, NJ for over 57 years. She worked for Johnson and Johnson of New Brunswick, NJ.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Edward P. Patonay. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Patonay) Peters of Myrtle Beach, SC; her son, Bruce Patonay and his wife Eileen (Fleming) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Granddaughter, Elizabeth (Patonay) Wallace and husband David; Grandson David Peters and wife Carolyn (Wilson) of Perkasie, PA;

Great Grandchildren, Conner Wallace, Braedon Peters and Ashlyn Peters;

Her sisters, Emma Cortez of The Bronx, NY and Catherine D'Ambrosio of Coral Springs, Fla. Agnes is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Interment will take place at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, Agnes requested donations to be made in her memory to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital .
Published in Home News Tribune on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now