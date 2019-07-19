|
|
Agnes L. Patonay
North Myrtle Beach, SC - Agnes L. Patonay, 94, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Milltown, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home, 152 North Main Street, Milltown, NJ, 08850.
Born and raised in The Bronx, NY, Mrs. Patonay was a resident of Milltown, NJ for over 57 years. She worked for Johnson and Johnson of New Brunswick, NJ.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Edward P. Patonay. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Patonay) Peters of Myrtle Beach, SC; her son, Bruce Patonay and his wife Eileen (Fleming) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Granddaughter, Elizabeth (Patonay) Wallace and husband David; Grandson David Peters and wife Carolyn (Wilson) of Perkasie, PA;
Great Grandchildren, Conner Wallace, Braedon Peters and Ashlyn Peters;
Her sisters, Emma Cortez of The Bronx, NY and Catherine D'Ambrosio of Coral Springs, Fla. Agnes is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Interment will take place at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, Agnes requested donations to be made in her memory to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital .
Published in Home News Tribune on July 19, 2019