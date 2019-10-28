|
|
Agnes Marie Waide
Middlesex - Agnes Marie (Hahn) Waide, 85, passed away at her residence with family at her bedside. Born in North Bergen to the late Harry and Agnes (Keehan) Hahn, Agnes grew up in North Bergen and lived a majority of her life in Middlesex.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Agnes devoted her time to her family as a homemaker. In earlier years, Agnes enjoyed crafts and ceramics, bingo and gardening, but her favorite pastime was travelling to Windham, NY and Germany to visit extended family with her dear husband Joseph. She also enjoyed traveling to Germany with her husband to visit her extended loving family.
Predeceased by her daughter Deborah Cowell, grandchildren Angelica Waide and Brianna Cowell as well has her two brothers; Harry and Bernie Hahn, Agnes leaves behind her husband of sixty-one years, Joseph John Waide and their children; Joseph of Middlesex, Kevin and wife Michele of Stewartsville, Brian of Elkin, NC and Amybeth Gorman and her husband Jim of Middlesex as well as her son-in-law Chuck Cowell of Levittown, PA and sister-in-law Linda Hahn of Baton Rouge, LA and many nieces and nephews.
Her six grandchildren; Joey Waide, Wade Cowell, Jeremy Waide, Justin Waide, Natalie Waide and James Gorman will miss her deeply.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Burial will follow at Saint John Cemetery in Middle Village, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Agnes' name to the (). To send condolences to the Waide family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019