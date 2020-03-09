|
|
Agnes Pogyena
Colonia -
Agnes Sproul Pogyena (née Fox) December 27, 1932 - March 6, 2020 Colonia, NJ Agnes Pogyena passed away peacefully, while being surrounded by her loving family after a hard fought battle with illness. Agnes was the proud and fiercely loving mother of Heather(Murray-Miller) and her husband Jack, George (Murray) and his wife Marge, and Joyce (Marchwinski), and doting grandmother to 7 adoring grandchildren Erin (Celletti) and her husband Chris, Sean, Tara, Breana, Katie, Michael and Thomas and two great grandchildren,Hailey and Jude. She never missed a school play, dance recital, or soccer game. Born in Paisley, Scotland and longtime resident of a Colonia, NJ, Agnes is predeceased by her beloved husband Henry "Hank" Pogyena, her parents Herbert Knight and Agnes Fox, andher 8 beloved brothers and sisters, Rose , Joyce , John, Charles, Herbert, Walter, James and Roy. Agnes and Hank were proud owners of Hank's Tavern in Iselin and the Royal Oaks catering hall in Edison where she enjoyed bartending and being the heart of the family business. She worked hard to provide a beautiful life for her family. Full of zest for life and never one to miss out on a celebration or party, she made endless fond traveling memories with loved ones including countless family adventures in DisneyWorld, trips to the Caribbean, long weekends in New Orleans and of course her fun trips to Atlantic City. There is no doubt she is now reunited above with many loved friends and relatives, hosting celebrations and staying up until the wee hours of the morning while fully indulging all the Milano cookies, Flake, Hershey kisses and Cadbury eggs Heaven has to offer. She loved to play the slots but it was all who were loved by her that won the jackpot. She will be incredibly missed. Her loving, strong and vibrant legacy will live on in all whom she loved. Arrangements will be held at Gosselin Funeral Home, Edison, on Wednesday, March 11 from 5-9 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12th 10 am at Gosselin and St. Gertrude's Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020