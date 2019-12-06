Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Interment
Following Services
St. Gertrude Cemetery
Colonia, NJ
Aguedo "Al" Alvarado Obituary
Aguedo "Al" Alvarado

Carteret - Aguedo "Al" Alvarado, 87 of Carteret passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Puerto Rico, Al was a resident of Carteret since 1987 and was employed as a foreman for 40 years at Rapid Industrial Plastics until retiring in 1996. He was an avid NY Mets fan and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Lillian Alvarado; children, Leslie and Brian Alvarado along with grandchildren, Brianna, Justin, Christian and Brendon Alvarado.

Funeral services will begin at 9am with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 10am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
