|
|
Aida Luz Latorre
Perth Amboy - Aida Luz Latorre 72, of Perth Amboy, entered into eternal rest April 4, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico and has resided in Perth Amboy for the past 50 years.
Aida was a Nurses Assistant at Amboy Care Center, Perth Amboy for 24 years before retiring in 2014.
She was a parishioner of La Asuncion RC Church.
Aida is survived by her husband Narciso, her children; Lisa Latorre and her husband Nelson of Jamesburg, Amy Latorre of Perth Amboy, and Allen Latorre and his wife Jackie of Naples, FL, her grandchildren; Zoe, Tyler, Shirley, Natalie, and Emmy, and her siblings; Marcos, Jose, and Maria Pedrosa, and Gladys Rodriguez.
Viewing is Sunday, April 7th at Flynn and Son Funeral Home 424 East Avenue, Perth Amboy from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at La Asuncion R C Church, 777 Cortlandt Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019