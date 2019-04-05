Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
La Asuncion R C Church,
777 Cortlandt Street
Perth Amboy., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aida Latorre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aida Luz Latorre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aida Luz Latorre Obituary
Aida Luz Latorre

Perth Amboy - Aida Luz Latorre 72, of Perth Amboy, entered into eternal rest April 4, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico and has resided in Perth Amboy for the past 50 years.

Aida was a Nurses Assistant at Amboy Care Center, Perth Amboy for 24 years before retiring in 2014.

She was a parishioner of La Asuncion RC Church.

Aida is survived by her husband Narciso, her children; Lisa Latorre and her husband Nelson of Jamesburg, Amy Latorre of Perth Amboy, and Allen Latorre and his wife Jackie of Naples, FL, her grandchildren; Zoe, Tyler, Shirley, Natalie, and Emmy, and her siblings; Marcos, Jose, and Maria Pedrosa, and Gladys Rodriguez.

Viewing is Sunday, April 7th at Flynn and Son Funeral Home 424 East Avenue, Perth Amboy from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at La Asuncion R C Church, 777 Cortlandt Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now