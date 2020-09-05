Alan "Nay" Czaplinski
South River -
Alan P. Czaplinski was born on September 26, 1953 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He died on September 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Alan graduated from New Brunswick High School and attended Middlesex County College. He was employed by Johnson & Johnson for more than 30 years and then retired from another career with the New Jersey Turnpike on March 1, 2020. He was known by his many friends simply as "Nay" and cherished their friendship. Alan was an avid sports fan and vintage car collector who was always willing to share his joy and interest with others. Most importantly, he enjoyed celebrating his journey in life with Joan & Peter Trygar as well as Don Magoo and Mike Ruvolo.
Alan is preceded in death by his father Thomas V. Czalinski; mother Vivian Czaplinski; and sister Carol Czaplinski. He is survived by his sister Donna (Earl) Beal; brother Thomas (Casey) Czaplinski; and sister-in-law Judy Arena as well as numerous nieces and nephews in addition to his "adopted" family Joan & Peter Trygar.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Crabiel Home For Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, New Jersey. There will be no funeral services due to both the pandemic and desires of Alan. Instead, Alan wishes no flowers or other remembrances, however, donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
or the Robert Wood Johnson Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) Hospice. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com