Alan Payson Tredennick
Monroe - Alan Payson Tredennick, 81, of Monroe, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center at Plainsboro.
Born in Princeton, NJ, Alan has resided in Monroe since 1960. He served in the U.S Navy before attending school to become a computer programmer. He worked for NCA in Lawrenceville and went on to work at E.T.S. of Princeton for over 25 years. He retired 16 years ago.
Predeceased by his parents, Alan and Kate (Payson) Tredennick and his sister, Joan Tredennick; he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Hulick) Tredennick; his daughter and son-in-law, Diana Tredennick and Robert Cowper; his son, Stephen Tredennick; his three grandchildren, Melanie Halpin, Lauren Stuart and Kate Smith; his six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Anne Chacchia;
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 4:30 p.m. at A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.
Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alan's memory to Monroe Township First Aid and Monroe Township Fire Company #1 by visiting In Memory Of via inmemof.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019