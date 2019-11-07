Services
A.S. Cole Son & Co.
22 North Main Street
Cranbury, NJ 08512
609-395-0770
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Tredennick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Payson Tredennick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Payson Tredennick Obituary
Alan Payson Tredennick

Monroe - Alan Payson Tredennick, 81, of Monroe, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center at Plainsboro.

Born in Princeton, NJ, Alan has resided in Monroe since 1960. He served in the U.S Navy before attending school to become a computer programmer. He worked for NCA in Lawrenceville and went on to work at E.T.S. of Princeton for over 25 years. He retired 16 years ago.

Predeceased by his parents, Alan and Kate (Payson) Tredennick and his sister, Joan Tredennick; he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Hulick) Tredennick; his daughter and son-in-law, Diana Tredennick and Robert Cowper; his son, Stephen Tredennick; his three grandchildren, Melanie Halpin, Lauren Stuart and Kate Smith; his six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Anne Chacchia;

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 4:30 p.m. at A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alan's memory to Monroe Township First Aid and Monroe Township Fire Company #1 by visiting In Memory Of via inmemof.org.

www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.S. Cole Son & Co.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -