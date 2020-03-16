Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
8:30 PM
Alan Zehner Obituary
Alan Zehner

Morgan - Alan H. Zehner, 75, of the Morgan section of Sayreville died on Sunday March 15, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Brooklyn he lived in Morgan for 30 years. A veteran of the U.S. Navy he was employed as an art director until retiring. An avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants he enjoyed shooting pool and was an incredible painter, working as a freelance artist.

Son of the late Harvey and Dorothy Ermite Zehner he is survived by his wife Debra Gabor Zehner; his sons Alan Zehner of Morgan and Erik Zehner of Butler; his brother Robert Zehner; his niece and nephews Michael Zehner, Traci Walsh and her husband Michael and Robbie Zehner and his wife Casey and his great nieces and nephew Ashlei, Colin and Lindsei Walsh.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 8:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 7 to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The or The Independence Fund.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
