Albert A. Miller



"Gramps"



August 7,1963 - July, 25 2020



Albert A. Miller of Perth Amboy, NJ passed away on Saturday, July 25,2020 at the young age of 56. He was peaceful at home with his Wife and Son by his side.



Albert was born on August 7,1963 in Perth Amboy, NJ. He grew up in Fords, NJ and graduated from Woodbridge High. He was a hard working, dedicated employee who worked for Royal Dinette in Perth Amboy as an upholsterer for over 35 years and also part time at Fed Ex for about 17 years.



Al was known for his love of Baseball and Football. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.



He is predeceased by his Father, Robert Miller.



He is survived by his wife, Donna Miller of Perth Amboy. His 3 children, Laura Meade-Cardona, Sean R. Miller, and Brandon T. Miller. Son in law, Johnathan Cardona and grandson, Johnathan T. Cardona. His Mother, Carmela Miller of Virginia. Sister, Lorraine Kosobucki and Brother in law, Jeffrey Kosobucki of Virginia. His nephews Nicholas and Michael Kosobucki. Sister, Donna Miller of Virginia. And his best pal the family cat Muffin! Along with several good friends.



A private mass will be held at Our Lady of peace church in Fords.



Sleep with The Angels. Forever in our hearts, A love without end! We will miss you. Happy Birthday in Heaven!









