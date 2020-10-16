Albert DiRocco, Jr.
Cliffwood Beach - Albert DiRocco Jr., 80, of Cliffwood Beach passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel.
He was born in New York City, New York and is predeceased by his parents Albert DiRocco Sr. and Carmella DiRocco.
Albert is survived by his beloved wife Frances (Buys) DiRocco; children Diane Stevens of Toms River; Susan Berg of Cliffwood Beach; and Michael DiRocco; grandchildren Eric Berg Jr. and his wife Maria, Michael DiRocco, Aimee DiRocco and John DiRocco; and great-grandchildren Eric III, Carmela, Kirra, Damien, Caleb, and Theo.
For 25 years Albert was a Police Officer for the Old Bridge Township Police Department, achieving the rank of Lieutenant, retiring in 1991.
He was active in local politics and an active member of the Old Bridge Township Board of Education.
He was a longtime Umpire for Little League Baseball and volunteered his time to Umpire the Little League World Series Tournament in Cooperstown, New York, a prestigious opportunity.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Albert on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 3PM to 8PM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735. At that time a funeral service will be held at 7PM.
Following Visitation, Albert will be privately cremated.
To offer the family of Albert your condolences, please visit our web site at www.dayfuneralhome.com
