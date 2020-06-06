Albert Foglia
Avenel - Albert (Nook) Foglia passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 82 years old.
Born in Avenel, he was a lifelong resident of Avenel. He served three years in the United States Army from 1957 to 1960, during which time he was stationed overseas.
Albert was predeceased by his wife Linda Foglia who passed away on May 6, 2020, his brother Frank (Sonny) Foglia and his son-in-law Pasquale (Pat) Castellano.
Albert will forever be remembered by his children, Robert (Brenda) of Freehold, Karen Castellano of Lambertville and Sandra (Keith) Edmonds of Jackson; by his brothers Angelo (Cuch) Foglia, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Gerald (Jerry) Foglia of Avenel; and by his five grandchildren, Tori, Jake, Alex, Briar (Foglia) and Sophie (Edmonds). Albert will also be lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that contributions be sent in Albert's memory to St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church (giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/rev244178), 244 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001 or Whiskers Rescue, Inc. (whiskersrescue.org), P.O. Box 1206, Sayreville, NJ 08871.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.