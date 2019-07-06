|
|
Albert Haklar
South Amboy - Albert Haklar, 90, of South Amboy passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Born in Woodbridge the son of James and Barbara, graduated from Woodbridge Highschool and served his country proudly during Korean War Conflict in the United States Navy. When he returned home from the military, he married a beautiful woman from South Amboy, whom he has spent 65 years of marriage. Albert worked for over fifty years as a pressman for the Perth Amboy Evening News, the Home News Tribune and for the Star Ledger. He was an active member, communicant, an usher for over 40 years, member of the Catholic War Veterans, Holy Name Society and the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy.
He is survived by his devoted wife Regina, loving sons Ken, his wife Lynn and Albert, Jr., his wife Tracy, cherished grandchildren Alec, Nicole and Kylie and a precious great grandchild Ashlyn. Also survived by a dear sister-in-law Phyllis Nowak, several caring nieces, nephews and many friends.
Albert is predeceased by his brothers Joseph, James and Emil.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family at the Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. During the viewing The Catholic War Veterans will have a service honoring Albert at 4:30pm, accompanied by Fr. Stanley Gromadzki. A 7:30pm service will be hosted by the Holy Name Society. A 10am funeral mass will be offered on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin section of Sayreville. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to the Sacred Heart Repair Fund or the Sacred Heart Catholic War Veterans in memory of Albert Haklar. For more information, to send condolences or a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 6, 2019