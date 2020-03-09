|
|
Albert J. Gatti
It is with a broken heart and profound sadness to post that Albert J. Gatti, my beloved husband, passed away at home from his 9/11 related cancer. Saturday, March 7th, 2020 @ 7am. He fought the bravest battle for over 5 yrs. He was one of many 1st responders that day, who went selflessly into the pit at Ground Zero. Helping to search for survivors.
He worked for TBTA/MTA at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel during this time. Additionally, for the next 2 years he actively participated in the clean up. He retired in 2016, after 28 yrs.
Albert was predeceased by his brother Dennis (1969), his son Daniel Gjertsen (2007) and his father Albert Sr (2015)
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 28 years Lillian. Children, Alyssa Gatti Christian Gjertsen (Theresa), and Granddaughter Fiona Grace. Mother, Antoinette Gatti, brothers, Philip, Michael (Margaret) sisters Elisa Borg and Barbara Wighton (Robert) along with many nephews and nieces. He will be missed by his beloved pups, but especially by Bandit who was his most loving companion.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11th, from 4-7pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 12th, at 10am at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 185 Applegarth Road, Monroe Twp. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly think of a donation to the () or Tunnel to Towers (www.tunnel2towers.org)
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020