Albert J. Hardwick
Bridgewater - Albert J. Hardwick of Bridgewater, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Albert was born on May 8, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA and was the son of the late Albert and Sarah Hardwick. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sally, in 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
Albert is a veteran of the US Army. Once discharged, he attended night school and worked diligently to receive his Electrical Engineering degree from Drexel University. He had a very successful career at Burroughs/Unisys Corporation, holding several patents. During his free time, he enjoyed playing and coaching basketball and loved playing golf. He played in an adult golf league at Green Knoll Golf Course and served as captain of the team for many years. He also enjoyed traveling the world with Sally and many of their friends.
He is survived by his daughter Sandra Hardwick of Warwick, RI; daughter Karen Hardwick of Bridgewater, NJ; daughter Diane Rosi and husband David of Sunset Beach, NC; son Kenneth Hardwick and wife Andrea of Waxhaw, NC; daughter Donna Palm and husband Michael of Washington Crossing, PA; and grandchildren Lindsay DelGiudice and husband Nicholas, Sara Hardwick and Jackson Palm.
Instead of flowers or a donation, Albert would want you to express your love to those you value as he certainly valued his family and friends. A celebration of Albert's life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 9 to May 11, 2020