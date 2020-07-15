Albert J. Viscione (Rambo)
Raritan - Albert J. Viscione (Rambo), 90, of Raritan, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Raritan, NJ surrounded by family after a two-year battle with cancer.
Mr. Viscione is survived by his former wife Yolanda Polidoro, Son Albert C. Viscione, Daughter Sandra Braun, three Granddaughters Leah Braun, Nicoletta Viscione and Antonia Viscione, Grandson Eric Braun. He is preceded in death by his Parents Charles & Anna Viscione and three Brothers Charles, Raymond and Eugene Viscione.
Memorial donations may be made to the family towards final expenses to Albert C. Viscione 18 Surry Lane, Asbury NJ 08802.
Funeral Mass Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:00am at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rt. 28 Raritan, NJ. Visitation will be at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887 on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. IAW CDC & State guidelines, distancing and masks are required. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all who knew and loved our Dad, he truly was one of a kind and will be profoundly missed.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"