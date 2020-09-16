Deacon Albert Jackson
Deacon Albert Jackson, age 66, departed this life Wed. Sept. 9, 2020 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, he resided in Manville, NJ for a brief period before moving to Plainfield. He was a 1973 graduate of Plainfield High School. Albert, known by many as "AJ", was a member of The Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, member of the building committee and benevolent ministry. He was employed by John Manville Corp. in Manville for 10 years and with the City of Plainfield Dept. of Public Works where he retired after 36 years of service.
He is predeceased by his parents Fannie L. and Culbert Jackson, Sr.; one sister Rose Ann Jackson-Stowe; four brothers Gregory, Johnathon, Kelvin and Charles Jackson.
Surviving is his wife Charlotte L. Jackson; three daughters Jennise Moore, Shakea Allen and Ashley C. Stanley (Justin); one son Jevon A. Jackson; one grandchild; one brother Culbert Jackson, Jr. (Bessie), Doris Moore (Harvard), Teresa Jones and Sharon Jackson. Also surviving are other relatives, friends and his church family.
A walk through viewing will be Fri. from 6-8pm in Brown's Funeral Home, 122 Plainfield Ave., Plainfield. The funeral by invitation only will be Sat. at 10am in Calvary Baptist Church, Plainfield. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net
