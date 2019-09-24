Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Edison - Albert P. Olcsvary, 87, of Edison, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Albert was a lifelong resident of Edison. He was a sheet metal worker with Local #27, and a charter member of the Raritan River Boat Club in Edison. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps

Albert was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Anna Olcsvary; a sister, Goldie Reese; and stepson, David Yuhas. He is survived by his wife, Ann Olcsvary; daughter, Suzanne Olcsvary, stepson, Eugene Yuhas; three grandchildren, Richard Yuhas and his wife Tara, Thomas Yuhas, and Rosanne Yuhas and her partner Jared Kane; along with a great grandson, Cooper Kane.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. All are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30AM. Interment will follow at 11:30AM at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
