George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:30 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Albert Richard "Sonny" Kelly Obituary
Albert Richard "Sonny" Kelly

Spring Lake - Albert Richard "Sonny" Kelly, 77, of Spring Lake, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, and settled in Spring Lake, 10 years ago.

Albert was a United States Veteran serving in the Army.

He was employed as an Insurance Rep for John Azzara Associates, Edison, NJ, prior to his retirement.

Albert was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas Albert and Margaret Ann Kelly; and by his sister, Patricia Kelly-Wilkins. He is survived by his brother, Nicholas Andrew Kelly of Whiting, NJ; his sisters, Margaret Kelly-Nemcick of Jackson Twp., and Grace Kelly-DeMarco of Jackson Twp.; his nieces and nephews; and by his 2 grand nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Gathering from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with his funeral service at 6:30 PM, at the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Albert's memory to a , and would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Home News Tribune on May 12, 2019
Published in Home News Tribune on May 12, 2019
