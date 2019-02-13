|
Albert W. (Al) Ladzinski
Spotswood - Albert W. Ladzinski (Al) passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 76.
Al was born and raised in Perth Amboy to the late William and Mary (Kopervas) Ladzinski. He was also predeceased by his sister Barbara Galamb. Al worked at the family business and at Witco Chemical Corp, where he was a foreman; he retired from there several years ago. Al was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He lived in Monroe for over 40 years before moving to Spotswood 7 years ago. Al was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He planted a vegetable garden every spring. Al loved cooking and baking for the holidays. He was famous among his family and friends for his homemade pierogis and holiday cookies.
Al is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Wyzykowski) Ladzinski; his daughter, Theresa Ladzinski (Jim Dabroski); his son, Mark Ladzinski Sr (Mary Meehan); his four grandsons, Anthony and Joey Stankowitz; Mark and AJ Ladzinski; and his brother and sister in law, William and Sofronia Ladzinski.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 18 South Street, Spotswood, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019