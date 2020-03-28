Services
Albert Wistuba

Albert Wistuba Obituary
Albert Wistuba

St. Petersburg - Albert Wistuba, age 91, formerly of South Amboy, passed away March 26, 2020 at Seminole Pavilion in FL. Born in Elizabeth, he had lived in South Amboy for 63 years before moving to FL in 2018. Albert worked for 45 years at DuPont in Parlin in their photo finishing lab. He was a communicant of St. Lawrence in Lawrence Harbor, NJ.

Albert is predeceased by his wife Geraldine Bloodgood Wistuba, his grandson Kevin Wistuba Jr., and his brother Raymond Wistuba.

Surviving are his son Kevin and his wife Laurie, his daughter Kathy Primm and her husband Tom, his grandsons Sean Wistuba and his wife Allison, Ryan Mead and his great-grandson Travis Wistuba.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, N.J. Letters of condolence and any additional information can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
