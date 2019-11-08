|
Alberta Griffin
Middlesex - Alberta (Elin) Griffin, 70, entered into eternal life in the early hours of Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born and raised in New Brunswick, Alberta spent a majority of her adult life in Middlesex.
Alberta worked as an administrative assistant for RCHP and Staff Recruiter for Staff Builders both located in New Brunswick. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. Alberta had a love for reading and enjoyed antiquing. She was a very devoted and active member of Faith Fellowship Ministries (presently known as EPIC Church International) of Sayreville.
Predeceased by her father John and sister Linda, Alberta leaves behind her loving family; husband Francis Dewitt Griffin sons: John of Franklin Park, Kevin, Matthew and his wife Jamie also of Middlesex, daughter Charise Edwards and her husband Calvert of Easton, PA, her mother Leola (Hinson) Elin of New Brunswick and four grandchildren; Kevin, Amber, Trent and Max.
Visitation and services will take place at EPIC Church International, 2707 Main Street Extension,Sayreville, NJ 08872 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10:00 am andthe funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the church services at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019