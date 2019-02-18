|
Albertia Sanford Pittman
South River - Albertia Sanford Pittman,69, of South River, was born August 27, 1949. She departed this life on February 13, 2019 at the St Peters University Hospital New Brunswick, NJ. Albertia was once married to Hollis Ray Pittman. She was educated in Madison, GA and completed her schooling in South River, NJ. She was a former member of the Union Baptist Church of South River. She was predeceased by her mother; Minnie L. Martin, father; Charlie Will Sanford, and brother; Willie James Sanford. She leaves to cherish her memories, son; Terence James Pittman, Sister; Gracie B. Armour, two granddaughters; Tatian and Jossalyn and a host of family and friends.
A viewing will take place Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 9am at the Union Baptist Church 72 Washington St. South River, NJ 08882 with a funeral to begin at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019