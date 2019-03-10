|
Albertina Torres
Perth Amboy - Albertina Torres, 84 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Alameda Care Center with her family by her side.
Albertina was born and raised in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy 52 years ago. She was a loving homemaker and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a parishioner of La Asuncion Church.
She is preceded in death by her cherished husband Marcelino Torres; loving daughter of Ramon Torres & Vicenta ( nee Torres ); and her cherished grandson Luis Manuel Curbelo; dear sister of 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
She is survived by her beloved children Juan Cordero and his wife Ramonita Lugo, Jorge Luis Curbelo, Angel Luis Cordero, and Enid Roman; adored grandmother of 14 and great ~ grandmother of 16; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy NJ. Interment will take place at Cemeterio Municipal de Guayanilla, Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019