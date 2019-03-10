Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albertina Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albertina Torres

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albertina Torres Obituary
Albertina Torres

Perth Amboy - Albertina Torres, 84 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Alameda Care Center with her family by her side.

Albertina was born and raised in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy 52 years ago. She was a loving homemaker and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a parishioner of La Asuncion Church.

She is preceded in death by her cherished husband Marcelino Torres; loving daughter of Ramon Torres & Vicenta ( nee Torres ); and her cherished grandson Luis Manuel Curbelo; dear sister of 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

She is survived by her beloved children Juan Cordero and his wife Ramonita Lugo, Jorge Luis Curbelo, Angel Luis Cordero, and Enid Roman; adored grandmother of 14 and great ~ grandmother of 16; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy NJ. Interment will take place at Cemeterio Municipal de Guayanilla, Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now