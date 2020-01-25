|
|
Aldona Mazur
East Brunswick - Aldona Mazur, 91, of East Brunswick, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Alameda Center in Perth Amboy. Aldona was born July 14th, the daughter of Walter and Jessie (Domanski) Mazur. She worked as a registered nurse for St. Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick before her retirement. She had a kind heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Aldona is predeceased by both her parents.
She is survived by her loving friend Barbara Blix of East Brunswick, Nephew Joseph Domanski of Jackson, Nieces Bertha of East Brunswick and Patricia of Arizona.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St Bartholomew Church in East Brunswick, followed by burial of cremains at St Mary Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Memorial Gathering will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9am -10:15am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to Saint Vincent De Paul Society, Conference of St Bartholomew, 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020