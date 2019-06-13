|
|
Aleli Syjongtian
Avenel - Aleli Syjongtian, 83 of Avenel passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Faire, Philippines, Aleli emigrated to the United States and settled in Carteret where she resided for many years before moving to Avenel ten years ago. Aleli received her Master of Arts and Education degree from the University of Cagayan Valley and was employed as a teacher in the Philippines. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret as well as a member of Samahaan, Faireian Association and Cagayan Valley of the Eastern Seaboard.
Aleli was predeceased by her husband in 2006, Simeon; parents, Jose and Rosa Fantanilla and siblings, Corazon and Romeo. Surviving are her children, Samuel Syjohntian and his wife Edna of Carteret, Rey Syjongtian and his wife Ann of Colonia, Halford Syjongtian of Avenel and Symon Syjongtian of California. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ashley and her husband Chris, S.J., Preiyanne and her husband Mavic, Kria, Pranvanne and Zimeon; great grandson, Xavier as well as her sister, Remedios.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm as well as Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 13, 2019