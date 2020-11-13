Alessandro "Alex" Fischetti, Jr.
Raritan - A Lifelong resident of Raritan, Alessandro "Alex" Fischetti, Jr., 92, died on April 4, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1927 to the late Rosina (nee Pepe) and Alessandro Fischetti.
During the Korean War Alex served in the Army stationed in Japan. He married the "Love of his life", June (nee Farano) Fischetti on April 15, 1950. Alex worked for DeCristofer Construction Company in Bound Brook, NJ, was the Building Inspector for Raritan and Bound Brook, served as a board member on Somerset County Sewage Authority and a Lifetime Member of the Carpenters Union. His greatest joy in life was spending time at his summer home in the seaside town of Brigantine, introducing each new generation to the joys of swimming in the ocean and playing on the beach. Alex loved to cook his "signature meatballs and sauce" for family gatherings. A true family Patriarch giving to us all in every way. He will forever be missed and in our hearts and prayers.
Alex is survived by his beloved children Donna Fischetti Perry and husband Raymond Blanchard Perry and Alan Fischetti and wife Kathleen (nee Hughes), loving grandchildren Alan Tristan Fischetti, Kimberly Rae Perry McDonald, Kevin Alexander Perry, Julianna Xin Ping Fischetti and Alexaray Ye Hang Fischetti and cherished great grandchildren Cole Alessandro Fischetti, Molly Kathleen Perry, Evelyn Rae McDonald, Max Tristan Fischetti, Jack Raymond Perry and Wesley Scott McDonald. He is predeceased by his wife June (October 11, 2019), his mothers' Rosina Pepe Fischetti and Clara Turi Fischetti and father Alessandro and his sisters Philomena Fischetti and Ann Prestifilippo.
A Memorial Mass will be 11:00AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Avenue, Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Somervillefuneralhome.com
"ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS"