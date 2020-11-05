Alex Byczkowski



Mountain Top - Alex Byczkowski, 79, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020.



He was predeceased by his mother Alexandra, father Nikifor and brother Nicholas. Alex was born on the border of Belarus and Poland during World War II. His flight to the United States began when the German occupation of his birthplace forced his parents into slave labor, and then onto Austria. When the war ended, his family, like many others, were considered displaced persons and relocated to the French Zone. As the Cold War progressed his family could not go to the United States, but immigrated to Argentina, settling in Buenos Aires. Finally in 1957, the Byczkowski family landed on American soil, choosing South River, NJ as their new home.



For Alex, life was not without challenges. But his faith was strong and his love for the United States of America enabled him to achieve his goals. He graduated from South River High School, Class of 1961. He attended Union College, receiving an Associate's degree in Liberal Arts. After completing his Bachelors and Masters degrees and Post Graduate studies with high honors at Rutgers University, he moved to Pennsylvania to pursue a teaching career at King's College where he served for a decade as Director of Institutional Systems. During his 45 years as a tenured college professor, known affectionately to his students as "Mr. B", he was especially proud when former students kept in touch and related positive benefits acquired from his mentoring and teaching.



His interest and knowledge extended to a wide variety of fields. He loved to discuss world issues, politics, and history and engage in healthy debates. He enjoyed moderating chess tournaments, undertaking projects involving construction, carpentry and home improvement, especially when it came to helping others. He found joy in building and sharing unusual bird houses as well as designing several river rafts for college competition which ultimately resulted in 1st place competition awards.



He was an extraordinary person with a quick wit and enjoyable sense of humor always willing to help family, students, neighbors or friend. He was extremely proud of his American citizenship, but his family heritage also remained an important part of his life. He was a proud parishioner of St. Euphrosynia Orthodox Church in South River.



In his later years, due to health issues which required home care, his college sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Marie, lovingly provided strength, compassion and care. They were a great team that worked side by side throughout their lives; Alex will be deeply missed.



A special thank you to Dr. Irene Lucas and staff; also, a heartfelt thank you to friends Dody and Bob Ottaviani, Donna and Pete Courrege, who helped in so many ways when need arose.



He is survived by his sister Ann Laudermilch and brother and sister in law Walter and Barbara Byczkowski of South River, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



Due to Covid-19 virus, all services are private under the direction of the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River.









