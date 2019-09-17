|
Alex R. Herbst
Harlingen, TX - Alex Ryan Herbst was born in Princeton, New Jersey on March 16th, 1993 to Jan and Joseph Herbst. From a young age he dreamed of being a TV Meteorologist, he was able to achieve his dream through the support of his education, family and friends. A graduate of the North Brunswick township high school he continued his education at Plymouth State University of NH. Where he earned his bachelors and completed his senior year as student body president. He then went on to attend Mississippi State University where he earned his Master's in Broadcast Meteorology and Geosciences. He achieved his dream of being a TV Meteorologist working for KGBT CBS Valley 4 in Harlingen, Texas for the last year and a half. Besides his love for weather science and family, he loved his first job at Eagles Landing Day Camp.
Alex Herbst passed on September 11, 2019 at the age of 26 in Harlingen Texas. He is predeceased by his father Joseph Herbst Jr. , his grandfather Joseph Herbst Sr. and his Grandparents Alan and Ruth Garkfinkel. He is survived by his Mother Jan Herbst and his brother Mathew Herbst of North Brunswick, NJ , his grandmother Frances Herbst of West Caldwell and many other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at 11am in the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects on Tuesday evening, September 17th from 7-9pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place in the Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery North Brunswick. Shive will start immediately after the burial at Eagles landing Day Camp 74 Davidson's Mill Road North Brunswick. Shiva will continue at the Herbst residence, 1505 Indian Place , North Brunswick from Wednesday until next Tuesday from 11am - 11pm daily.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to the following charities
The Alex Herbst Memorial Scholarship at Plymouth State University: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1875/bp18/interior.aspx?sid=1875&gid=2&pgid=418&cid=1063&bledit=1&dids=301 or Habitat for Humanity and soon to be established an Alex Herbst memorial scholarship from Mississippi State University.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019