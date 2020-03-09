|
|
Alex Shlyk
Piscataway - Alex Shlyk, 93, of Piscataway passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born on January 15, 1927 in Bayonne, NJ to John and Valentina Shlyk, "Al" built his home in Piscataway in 1957. Alex was a proud US Navy veteran, serving in World War II and Korea. He retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of UAW union. He enjoyed arranging social activities and trips to Atlantic City, Las Vegas and various dinner shows for the retirees of Ford Motor Company. He loved people, telling jokes and stories, and most importantly, taking care of his family and loves ones.
He is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife of 65 years, Blanche G. Shlyk who was the love of his life; his son, John M. Shlyk; a sister, Valentina Benda and twin brother, Nicholas Shlyk.
He is survived by his devoted daughter and caretaker, Valentina Eledge (James) of Piscataway; his two beloved grandchildren, Courtney Carrozza (Steven) of Woodbridge and Dana Barbour (Shaun) of Edison; two great grandchildren, Peyton Barbour and Logan Carrozza; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 3-7pm at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1-5pm at the American Legion Post 261, 840 S Washington Avenue, Piscataway. Cremation will be private.
In honor of Alex's memory, donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020