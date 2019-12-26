Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Alexander C. Nelson

Alexander C. Nelson Obituary
Alexander C. Nelson

Monroe Township - Alexander C. Nelson, 78, of Monroe Township died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Cranbury Care Center of Monroe surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dubno, Poland he resided most of his life in South Brunswick. Alexander retired in 1996 with over 30 years of service as a clerk with the Dayton Post Office. He also retired in 2006 from the South Brunswick Board of Education. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dayton, Monmouth Junction Fire Department and the Plainsboro Gun Club.

Son of the Late Carleton and Gwendolyn (Ash) Nelson, father of the late Carleton Keith Nelson, father-in-law of the late Steven Michael Dee, he is survived by his wife of 55 years Frances (Holsten) Nelson, daughter Leslie Dee, daughter-in-law Kelly (Stewart) Nelson, 3 grandchildren Jordan Lee, Amanda Nelson and Jake Nelson.

A Memorial Service was held at the First Presbyterian Church of Dayton.

In lieu flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Dayton 362 Georges Road, Dayton, NJ 08810
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
