Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Rt 516
Old Bridge, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church
Jackson, NJ
Old Bridge formerly of Jersey City - Alexander Chowanec, 82, of Old Bridge and formerly of Jersey City, passed away peacefully with his immediate family on May 22, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

He was born to the late John and Mary Chowanec in Jersey City, were he was raised and lived during most of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, John Chowanec, and his mother, Mary Karlak, and his eleven siblings.

Alexander is survived by his loving spouse of 51 years, Olga (Lazorczyk) Chowanec of Old Bridge; his three daughters, Alexa Chowanec-Huxel and husband, Shawn of Jersey City, Sandra Flanagan and husband Patrick of West Long Branch, and Mary Davis of Old Bridge; and Six Grandchildren, Katerina (Katya), Kyra, Natalie, Ryan, Brendan and Alex.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Rt 516, Old Bridge, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, Jackson, NJ. Burial will take place in the cemetery alongside the church. Memorials are suggested to the 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019
