|
|
Alexander Ciccone
North Plainfield - Alexander Ciccone, 54, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset, in Somerville, NJ.
Born in Newark, Alex was a long-time resident of Piscataway before settling in North Plainfield 20 years ago. A graduate of Kean University, Alex worked as a case manager for Somerset Youth Shelter, where he was deeply committed to helping at risk youth.
An avid fan of the New York Mets, Jets and New Jersey Devils, he also enjoyed spending time at the beach and time with his family and friends.
Predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Rose (Alaway) Ciccone and brother, Nicholas Ciccone Jr; surviving are his sisters, Rosemarie Ciccone, Catherine (Ciccone) Dixon, Joanne Ciccone, Beverly Bell and her husband Charles and brother, George Ciccone. He will also be missed by his longtime girlfriend, Gail Bryan, seven nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Alex will be missed dearly by his extended family, including all of his cousins and aunts and uncles.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020