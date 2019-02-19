|
|
In Loving Memory of
ALEXANDER E. SZATKOWSKI
February 19, 1999
20th Anniversary
No one knows
the silent heartaches,
Only those who
have loved can tell
The grief we bear
in silence
For the one we
loved so well.
Just a thought of
sweet remembrance,
Just a memory sad
and true,
Just the love and
sweet devotion,
Of ones who think
of you.
It's hard to believe
it's been 20 years.
FOREVER IN OUR
HEARTS AND MINDS
Sean, Kerry,
Jo-Hannah,
Duane, Kelly, Luisa, Alex,
Jacob and Hope
Published in Courier News on Feb. 19, 2019