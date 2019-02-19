Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Szatkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander E. Szatkowski

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Alexander E. Szatkowski In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

ALEXANDER E. SZATKOWSKI

February 19, 1999

20th Anniversary

No one knows

the silent heartaches,

Only those who

have loved can tell

The grief we bear

in silence

For the one we

loved so well.

Just a thought of

sweet remembrance,

Just a memory sad

and true,

Just the love and

sweet devotion,

Of ones who think

of you.

It's hard to believe

it's been 20 years.

FOREVER IN OUR

HEARTS AND MINDS

Sean, Kerry,

Jo-Hannah,

Duane, Kelly, Luisa, Alex,

Jacob and Hope
Published in Courier News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.