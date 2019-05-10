|
Alexander Francis Slahta
Bridgewater - Alexander Francis Slahta, 52, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home in Bridgewater. He was born in Somerville to James and Frances Slahta, and is formerly from Piscataway before moving to Bridgewater over 38 years ago. He was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School East, Class of 1984 and attended East Stroudsburg University before graduating from DeVry Institute of Technology. Alex was a proud handyman throughout Somerset County for many years. In his spare time, Alex enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially water sports including his favorite windsurfing, paddle boarding, and fishing. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching the NY Giants.
Alex is predeceased by his loving father, James M. Slahta, who passed in 2014.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved mother, Frances M. Slahta, sister, Joanne L. Slahta, aunts, uncles and close friends.
A funeral mass will be held at 10AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville, NJ 08836. Private cremation will follow. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St. Bridgewater, NJ, 08807.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center North Branch, www.sthuberts.org/donate.
Published in Courier News on May 10, 2019